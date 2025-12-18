BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Fight between the Ukrainian TCC & Civilians in Dnepropetrovsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 1 day ago

A fight between the TCC and civilians in Dnepropetrovsk.

Adding:

'The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Station is our station' — Zelensky

'The Americans are proposing a compromise. To divide the station among three [Russia, USA, Ukraine]. I said that this is unfair.'

🐻 Meanwhile, Russia completed the ZNPP integration into its system not that long ago.

Zelensky hopes that the US will persuade Russia to give up on Donbass.

‘Russia wants us to withdraw from Donbass. That's their position. Our position is that we're not ready for these steps. And the US is seeking a compromise.’ 

Adding:

💰'I would be the happiest minister if this turned out to be Plan B,' - Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever wants the EU to pay for the war in Ukraine out of its own pocket.

'If this happens, then I will be able to tell Zelensky, whom I am also due to meet, that we will provide them with funding. We are a reliable partner. Everything you have read, all these leaks and disinformation, unfairly directed against our country. We are on the right side and ready to make sacrifices for this. Because there is no such thing as free money. Putin's money is not free. Plan B is not free either. This is not money that grew on a tree. These are funds that you can no longer allocate to something else. And we are ready to make this sacrifice.

And my hope is that tonight, tomorrow evening or whenever - we will be able to say: we have sealed a political agreement, we have found the political language that will allow us to turn this agreement into real financial support for a country that is losing thousands of residents every day or every week in a terrible war for freedom and democracy, so dear to us.'

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
