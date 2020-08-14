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Tomi Lahren Thinks Men Are Trash | Popp Culture
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170 views • August 14, 2020
Tomi Lahren really stepped in it this time.
A very special thanks to all the content creators who appear in this episode:
Joker (Better Bachelor): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9ctsJZ2aD1nCexfqj342NQ
Aaron Clarey: https://www.youtube.com/user/AaronClarey
Sandman: https://www.youtube.com/user/SandmanMGTOW
James Von Maxwell: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCezB8ZxKLSmmL2gx8zb4iEw
Join the fight against Fourth Wave Feminism!
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B0892HW2NG/
Join the Clarey School of Minimalist Living and get access to the entire seminar for $599
https://theclareyschoolofeconomicphilosophy.teachable.com/p/achieving-minimalism-theory-and-practice-1
Everyone needs a literary drinking companion. Why not Uncle Nick?
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
Available in paperback and eBook on Amazon right now!
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O16Xlh48Exs
2. https://archive.is/hcLK1
3. https://archive.is/tdX5a
4. https://archive.is/UMnfb
5. https://archive.vn/uYNy6
6. https://archive.is/tNoIw
7. https://archive.vn/zv1c4
8. http://archive.vn/3vwJn
9. https://archive.is/dNGe7
10. https://archive.vn/ivlJp
11. https://archive.vn/fvtvp
Video Throwbacks
It’s All Your Fault
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNPF-Y5DuKo
Classic Mistakes Men Make
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFvkyn4QLuc
Marry Me Before It’s Too Late
https://www.brighteon.com/5526d39a-c8d3-45c0-99cc-f94d88d35c40
A very special thanks to all the content creators who appear in this episode:
Joker (Better Bachelor): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9ctsJZ2aD1nCexfqj342NQ
Aaron Clarey: https://www.youtube.com/user/AaronClarey
Sandman: https://www.youtube.com/user/SandmanMGTOW
James Von Maxwell: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCezB8ZxKLSmmL2gx8zb4iEw
Join the fight against Fourth Wave Feminism!
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B0892HW2NG/
Join the Clarey School of Minimalist Living and get access to the entire seminar for $599
https://theclareyschoolofeconomicphilosophy.teachable.com/p/achieving-minimalism-theory-and-practice-1
Everyone needs a literary drinking companion. Why not Uncle Nick?
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
Available in paperback and eBook on Amazon right now!
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O16Xlh48Exs
2. https://archive.is/hcLK1
3. https://archive.is/tdX5a
4. https://archive.is/UMnfb
5. https://archive.vn/uYNy6
6. https://archive.is/tNoIw
7. https://archive.vn/zv1c4
8. http://archive.vn/3vwJn
9. https://archive.is/dNGe7
10. https://archive.vn/ivlJp
11. https://archive.vn/fvtvp
Video Throwbacks
It’s All Your Fault
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNPF-Y5DuKo
Classic Mistakes Men Make
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFvkyn4QLuc
Marry Me Before It’s Too Late
https://www.brighteon.com/5526d39a-c8d3-45c0-99cc-f94d88d35c40
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