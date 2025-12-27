2025-12-27 list of team satan caused problems in engines and vehicles you will want to avoid

From the makers of team satan...

~love wins! love is the whole of the law! love and do whatever the hell you want! screw God! His covenant is old! just love!

~love the planet! hug a tree! donate the rest of your dollar! round up and save the world! we promise to create cancer and pretend there is no cure! brought to you by the makers of every rat, ant, fly, pest, weed, poison there is! brought to you by you 65 plus vitamins! O' you reached the age of receiving social security! here are some vitamin's for you! specially made just for you! we love you! hug a tree! climate change! we will change your environment! and make you pay taxes to fund your imprisonment! we love you! vote anything! it doesn't matter! care about whatever the news tells you to care about today! blue red, left right, whatever...who cares! better yet, just turn off your mind and indulge yourself in food! sex! or your vice of choice! we are the evil spirit preventing you from coming to God! turn on the TV and we will give you idols to worship, images to conform into! and agenda's to care about! we love you! go team humanity!





Or, call BS...and come out to the Father.

christ, the real one, not the fake one they teach you in sunday school...but the real one, he died to open a door for you to escape. Will you come? it will cost you everything...but, its worth it. Come, enter life, obey the voice of Him that will call you, and learn to exercise yourself in His law; for His law is life! Nothing but bad coming upon the earth...will you escape the judgments designed for them who hate Him? or will you come out to Him? decisions, decisions...