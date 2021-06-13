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বাংলায় কোভিড-বধ কাব্য
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0 view • June 13, 2021
লিপিবদ্ধ করেছেন তনয়েন্দ্রনাথ বাক্যবাগিশ ওরফে Tony Mitra বা তনু।
মহাকাব্যের মূল নায়ক নায়িকারা হলেন - কুমার অনুপম পাল, মৌমিতা কুমারি, মহারাজ রাণা প্রতাপ, রোমহর্ষক উপন্যাস লেখক লালমোহন বাবু, তোপশে ওরফে রাজিব, এবং পর্দার আড়ালে, যিনি ঢুকতে গিয়েও পারলেননা - দেবপ্রীয় বাবু
মহাকাব্যের মূল নায়ক নায়িকারা হলেন - কুমার অনুপম পাল, মৌমিতা কুমারি, মহারাজ রাণা প্রতাপ, রোমহর্ষক উপন্যাস লেখক লালমোহন বাবু, তোপশে ওরফে রাজিব, এবং পর্দার আড়ালে, যিনি ঢুকতে গিয়েও পারলেননা - দেবপ্রীয় বাবু
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