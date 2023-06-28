Top sniper interview

Interview with the legendary Serbian sniper Deyan Beric who fought on the Separatist side in Ukraine from 2014. He talks about sniper units engaged, long distance targets, traps, preferred rifles and rounds, female snipers at war, training, the reward for his head, etc.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.