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Vaccine Monster GAVI Immune from Punishment - by Ivo Sasek
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258 views • November 17, 2021
Official counts show that average deaths have increased by about 24,000% since the start of Corona vaccinations - and this without any dark figure. Yet all the main perpetrators of this mass death enjoy full immunity from prosecution. The Swiss Federal Council also guaranteed this blanket immunity to GAVI - behind the backs of its people! On Nov. 28th, awake Swiss can end this Federal Council tragedy with a clear NO in the voting ballet boxes!
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