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National Guard troops stationed at US Capitol cleared to use lethal force
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111 views • January 16, 2021
NEWS | JANUARY 15, 2021
by CHRIS FIELD
theBLAZE
EXCERPT:
"Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol, security has ballooned on Capitol Hill in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and to quell and prevent any repeat violence from pro-Trump activists or other radicals seeking to cause chaos."
https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-guard-troops-capitol-lethal-force
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
by CHRIS FIELD
theBLAZE
EXCERPT:
"Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol, security has ballooned on Capitol Hill in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and to quell and prevent any repeat violence from pro-Trump activists or other radicals seeking to cause chaos."
https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-guard-troops-capitol-lethal-force
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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