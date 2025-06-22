BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🎯Shorts Chile Declares War on Crime! 🇨🇱 National Pact Unites the Country 🚨
24 views • 17 hours ago

📝 Description:

Chile’s president has announced a national pact uniting the government, opposition, and civil society to fight rising crime. The plan includes major investments in technology, community policing, and justice system reform. Could this become a model for other countries? 🔎🌍

#Chile, #PublicSafety, #FightCrime, #NationalPact, #LatinNews, #JusticeReform, #ChileanGovernment, #CrimeCrisis, #LatinAmerica, #WorkNews, #BreakingNews, #CivilSociety, #PoliceTechnology, #YouTubeNews, #GlobalPolitics, #Shorts


crimetechnologybreaking newsgovernmentlatin americasurveillancelaw enforcementsecurityoppositionsouth americacrime preventionpublic safetycivil societychilepolicingcommunity policingglobal politicscrime crisisinternational affairspolitical unitypolitical reformjustice reformwork newsnational pactshort news
