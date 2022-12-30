SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 29DEC22 - Rita Panahi: UK Paying the Most Expensive Energy Prices in the World from Renewables

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS
GB News Presenter Nigel Farage says before the war on Ukraine, UK citizens were paying the "most expensive energy prices in the world" both as domestic consumers and industrial users.
“Renewables are intermittent,” Mr Farage told Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“I think Australia is heading down exactly that route.
“It’s been an absolute disaster.”
