FDA DIRECTOR VIOLATES FDA'S COVID VACCINE EUA from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/fda-director-violates-fdas-covid-vaccine-eua/

ICAN’S legal team, led by Aaron Siri, has come up against our federal regulators once again, this time sending an official letter directly to Dr. Peter Marks, director of the vaccine division at the FDA, for a clear violation of the Emergency Use Authorization related to advertising and promotion.

POSTED: November 11, 2022



