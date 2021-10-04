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India's Ivermectin News Blackout (Realist News)
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242 views • October 04, 2021
JSNIP from Realist News discusses the ingredients that were revealed about the "medicine kits" that India's Uttar Pradesh state received. From the WHO's website: "WHO, which supported Uttar Pradesh government in training and micro planning for the activity, now has field officers on the ground to monitor and share real-time feedback with the government for immediate corrective action to ensure quality." Apparently, the kits contained Ivermectin and Doxycycline, two medicines prohibited for use in Covid-19 by the CDC and Dr. Fauci in the United States. YouTube currently censors most speech that contains words such as Ivermectin.
World Health Organization
https://www.who.int/india/news/feature-stories/detail/uttar-pradesh-going-the-last-mile-to-stop-covid-19
Realist News
https://youtu.be/3K416kNLECI
World Health Organization
https://www.who.int/india/news/feature-stories/detail/uttar-pradesh-going-the-last-mile-to-stop-covid-19
Realist News
https://youtu.be/3K416kNLECI
Keywords
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