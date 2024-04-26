An Intentional Special: Freedom 96.9 - "Oklahoma's Health Sovereignty"

Jake Merrick interviews Mic about SB426 and HB1042 that are designed to protect Oklahoma's health sovereignty against the WHO, WEF and UN any jurisdiction in our state. Follow us at MicMeow.com!
