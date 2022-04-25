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Shanghai China Before Lockdown 2022疫情前的上海市走走 Actual Real Footage Not CIA Propaganda Chinese Hatred
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42 views • April 25, 2022
Shanghai China Before Lockdown 2022疫情前的上海市走走 Actual Real Footage Not CIA Propaganda Chinese Hatred
Stella
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfOJM1SVvxM
Ste’Vlog🐰/2022疫情前的上海市走走碎片日常💛/武康路/外灘🌆/蘇小柳🥟/肯德基大爺吵架😱 #上海交換 #上海旅遊
Ste’Vlog🐰/The daily life of Shanghai before the epidemic in 2022💛/Wukang Road/The Bund🌆/Su Xiaoliu🥟/Kentucky Fried Chicken quarrel😱 #上海Exchange #Shanghaitour
Stella
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfOJM1SVvxM
Ste’Vlog🐰/2022疫情前的上海市走走碎片日常💛/武康路/外灘🌆/蘇小柳🥟/肯德基大爺吵架😱 #上海交換 #上海旅遊
Ste’Vlog🐰/The daily life of Shanghai before the epidemic in 2022💛/Wukang Road/The Bund🌆/Su Xiaoliu🥟/Kentucky Fried Chicken quarrel😱 #上海Exchange #Shanghaitour
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