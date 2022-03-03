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making a hangman's noose
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42 views • March 03, 2022
I have no idea why a childhood lesson, used not once since, has stuck with me for 60 years, but it has. Today I drag my learning of that special knot out of the dusty, dank portions of my brain to pass it on.
This skill has applicability for communities who want to recapture honor, integrity, caring and other niceties for their families, friends and neighbors.
This skill has applicability for communities who want to recapture honor, integrity, caring and other niceties for their families, friends and neighbors.
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