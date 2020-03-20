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Living a Lie (Music video)
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13 views • March 20, 2020
"Living a Lie" is an exclusive A Voice in the Desert Christian music video about what it's like to be trapped in the mundane routine and meaninglessness of what some call “the matrix”. Are you living a lie? Don't become another victim to the system. It's possible to leave it all, to quit the rat race, and find a more meaningful life in the teachings of Jesus. Music on this channel aims to liberate you for eternity. A Voice in the Desert music is composed and performed by people who have left everything to follow Jesus.
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