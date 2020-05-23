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Les Intrigantes - Hello Goodbye - (Beatles Cover Video - 1967) - Bubblerock - HD
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13 views • May 23, 2020
Here is a Bubblerock throwback from 1967 classic -
of all female french Canadian girl group called -
Les Intrigantes doing their excellent cover of the Beatles -
"Hello Goodbye"
Proably the best Beatles cover I ever heard ,
they played and recorded the backing instruments just like the original
and of course the female vocal harmony is unique and great.
This video and song rocks !!!
Come and subscribe to my Youtube & other channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics.
Rock On !!! ,
Dan
of all female french Canadian girl group called -
Les Intrigantes doing their excellent cover of the Beatles -
"Hello Goodbye"
Proably the best Beatles cover I ever heard ,
they played and recorded the backing instruments just like the original
and of course the female vocal harmony is unique and great.
This video and song rocks !!!
Come and subscribe to my Youtube & other channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics.
Rock On !!! ,
Dan
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