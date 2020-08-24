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Spring Part III Depression MeLanChoLicus Crazy Voices in My Head Telling me I’m No good
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6 views • August 24, 2020
About depression MeLanChoLicus and the crazy voice in my head telling me I'm no good.
I present you, Lady Butterfly she loves walking by the river in the Spring & takes comfort in her diary.
"Free Your Mind"
I present you, Lady Butterfly she loves walking by the river in the Spring & takes comfort in her diary.
"Free Your Mind"
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