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(unedited) Can I really never be sick again?
YHWH4WE
YHWH4WE
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Let’s make some bold statements because of the truth that we have in Yahshua and the Word that Yahshua has told us. You can reference our other video for more details on this topic:

YouTube version (edited): What is Pharmakeia? https://youtu.be/nEWBzRJjwNQ?si=01XgtStOigQE8qs_

We think that evil is something that is a little bit bad but then when we research more we find out that evil is WAY more vile than we thought it was. If you don’t know how evil the character of your enemy is you can’t properly fight against the attacks.

In this video we show you the truth of what it is that you are fighting and how HOW MUCH BIGGER your Yahshua is than the adversary. Don’t be tricked by the words that are being used in your Bible and GO DEEPER to find the Truth that you haven’t seen before.

The TRUTH will set you Free from EVERY affliction!

SUPPORT & CONTACT:

If you want to help share the word of Yahweh & Yahshua around the world by sending Bibles, teachings, and supporting the orphaned children, reach out to us!

If you want to get a YAH revealed t-shirt or hat, e-mail us with your design choice, size, quantity, and shipping location. We will send you a payment link and the shipping details.


YouTube: @YHWH4We;

Telegram: YHWH+We t.me/BecauseOfYahshuaBlog;

Brighteon: (YHWH4WE) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/yhwh4we/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/FreedomRoadsMinistries&Missions


E-Mail: [email protected];

Venmo: @YHWH4We

PayPal: [email protected]

Keywords
liesmagicchristpoisonchristiantruthyhwhyahwehdemonmedicinedeliverancewitchcraftsorcerysickdrugyahshuasorcererpotionpharmakeia temple
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy