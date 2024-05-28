Palestinians inspect damage after Israeli air strikes hit tent area in Rafah

“I say it again, there is no safe zone left.”
Survivors inspected the damage caused by Israeli forces targeting an area for displaced Palestinians in Rafah in Gaza on Sunday. Survivors at the scene say there were a lot of casualties, including women and children, and highlighted how zones previously designated as safe by Israel are still targeted by attacks.
According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 45 people were killed in the overnight attack on Rafah.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
