The Worst Part of the State of the Union... The Capitol Police Arresting a Gold Star Father
Welcome to Joe Biden’s America. The Capitol Police arrested Gold Star father Steve Nikoui, who lost his son Kareem during Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, for screaming “13 Marines” during the State of the Union speech.
Interrupting the speech may not be ideal, but the man lost a son due to negligence. I can not blame him for his anger. Removing him from the chamber is one thing, arresting him is another.
He was released today and rejoined with friends.
