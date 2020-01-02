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Lion 🆚 Tiger - Agility of climbing (Episode #80) - Who climbs faster?
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29 views • January 02, 2020
Make a comment about who is more agile....
Mention: this barbary Lion is heavier than this bengal tiger
#lion #tiger #climbing #agility
►Big Barbary Lion easily climbs 30 feet (10m.) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXL1zD9CfJI
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
►see whole video of the climbing tiger here at 9:55 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYjL2csw6tA&t=603s
for the idiots who say that the first clip part of this video is slow motion
►see whole video of the climbing Lion here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-A5yQ-f0No
►Subscribe the owner #Holiday_Point of the climbing tiger video here : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwxIZm1owfX4hRmFobeD0ZQ
►Subscribe the owner #LeakClub of the climbing Lion video here : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4i0JCgg8WGkJbFwEpNrKQ
Mention: this barbary Lion is heavier than this bengal tiger
#lion #tiger #climbing #agility
►Big Barbary Lion easily climbs 30 feet (10m.) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXL1zD9CfJI
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
►see whole video of the climbing tiger here at 9:55 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYjL2csw6tA&t=603s
for the idiots who say that the first clip part of this video is slow motion
►see whole video of the climbing Lion here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-A5yQ-f0No
►Subscribe the owner #Holiday_Point of the climbing tiger video here : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwxIZm1owfX4hRmFobeD0ZQ
►Subscribe the owner #LeakClub of the climbing Lion video here : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4i0JCgg8WGkJbFwEpNrKQ
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