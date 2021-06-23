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Ashtar’s Latest Message for Humanity
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42 views • June 23, 2021
June 21, 2121
This was a Facebook Live Channeling Event with Ashtar.
Learn what Ashtar and the Galactic Federation had to say about:
• Earth's positive timeline
• The Summer Solstice energies
• Starseed children and more!
To access the audio only, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/ashtars-latest-message-for-humanity/
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
This was a Facebook Live Channeling Event with Ashtar.
Learn what Ashtar and the Galactic Federation had to say about:
• Earth's positive timeline
• The Summer Solstice energies
• Starseed children and more!
To access the audio only, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/ashtars-latest-message-for-humanity/
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
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