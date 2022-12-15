Create New Account
Demystifying working with survivors of SRA and other types of trauma.
Shatterops.org
Sherry Clausen shares how the Body of Christ can help survivors of all types of abuse and trauma. An area where the enemy has used fear on all sides to shut the doors to the Church on people who need healing most. ShatterOps.org
https://www.podomatic.com/search?q=reaptheharvest

