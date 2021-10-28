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Prof. Dr. Burkhardt about metal parts in Covid vaccines: „Certainly not life prolonging!“
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23341 views • October 28, 2021
According to the host of the Reutlingen Pathology Congress, expert Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, metal parts in vaccines are just as little of a health hazard as a knife stab into the abdomen. In view of the dramatic increase in the number of vaccine victims and deaths in 2021 alone, there should definitely be a public discourse on undeclared ingredients.
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