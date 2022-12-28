Mind-blowing: This Is Why You Cringe When You See Someone Else in Pain
If you get squeamish at the sight of other people getting hurt, here’s a perfectly scientific reason for it:
In this video, Dr. Inbal Ben Ami Bartal, a faculty member at Tel-Aviv University’s Psychology Department and School of Neuroscience who uses rats to study the complex behaviors we see in humans, explains why we react the way we do when we people get hurt. 👀
According to Dr. Inbal, the human tendency to recoil when we see someone get injured is caused by the brain going into a default state where it prioritizes protection over anything else. 🛡️
In addition to this, she also shares that she found that when we observe others in pain and distress, our brain ACTIVATES the same set of neural networks as when we are experiencing pain ourselves. 🧠
