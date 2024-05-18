IEEE Summer School on Nanotechnology 2024 (DAY-2)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hG3AXQDmZLk
Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14
Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023
https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html
Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation Biological Effects and Safety Standards: A Review - Rome Laboratory - Air Force Materiel Command GrAffin Mr Force Ban, New York 1994
https://rumble.com/v4n4lfr-april-2-2024.html
(PDF) https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA282886
The Future is History
Policy Horizons | Horizons de politiques June 1, 2013
Faster, Cheaper Medicine through Synthetic Biology
Organs-on-demand with 3D Printing
Geoengineering the Climate
Really Smart Cars
Third-Generation Biofuels
The Rise of the Super-Soldier
Storing ‘Big Data’ in DNA
Solving Deep Problems with ‘Deep Learning’ Artificial Intelligence
https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2013/06/01/the-future-is-history/index.shtml
Published: 24 November 2013. Molecular recognition using corona phase complexes made of synthetic polymers adsorbed on carbon nanotubes.
https://www.google.com/search?q=corona+phase+molecular+recognition+2013&sca_esv=ab02dd2696e7e4b9&sxsrf=ACQVn08tLnr6tqznmGhopaezGlC8cIDZvQ%3A1711484300472&source=hp&ei=jC0DZtbKGvaP0PEP_bCOgAQ&oq=corona+phase+molecular+recognition+2013&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCInY29yb25hIHBoYXNlIG1vbGVjdWxhciByZWNvZ25pdGlvbiAyMDEzSP9gUL4KWNlecAF4AJABAZgB9AGgAcgfqgEGMC4zMS4xuAEDyAEA-AEBmAIfoALSIagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAgQQIxgnwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiABBixAxiDARjHARjRA8ICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgILEC4YgwEYsQMYgATCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICEBAAGIAEGIoFGLEDGIMBGArCAggQLhiABBixA8ICBBAAGAPCAgsQLhiABBjHARivAcICBRAAGIAEwgILEC4YrwEYxwEYgATCAgcQABiABBgKwgIIEAAYgAQYxwPCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YD8ICBRAhGKABwgILEAAYgAQYigUYhgPCAgQQIRgVmAMfkgcEMS4zMKAHldQB&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp
(2014)DOE CSGF: Understanding CORONA Phase Molecular Recognition Sensors on Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes - Krell Institute 2014
https://rumble.com/v4fuyg9-february-26-2024.html
(2016) Understanding and Engineering the Nanoparticle CORONA and Its Effect on Biological Interfaces MITnano - MITnano
