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Ultimate Control: Vaccine Passports to be Linked to Your Bank Account
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269 views • January 07, 2022
On today’s edition of TruNews, Rick Wiles is back in the studio to continue the discussion from earlier in the week on the implementation of biometric technology for gene therapy injection passports. Revelation 13 is coming to life as the mechanism for humanity to neither buy nor sell now has a timeline for its global rollout.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/7/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/7/22
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