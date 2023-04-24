Create New Account
🚨BREAKING! Tucker Carlson OUT at #FoxNews
Published 17 hours ago
Every Word the left says purposely incites violence. They want violence so they use words with the other media stations to create violence. Schmur's words and AOC's words were violent, not inciting violence but they are using violence to destroy Americans' morality and strength by lying.


You wouldn't think Tucker Carlson is Swedish when he has such a tan! Moral of the story the truth strengthens a person. Courageous. Lies diminish a person. This leads to feeling fearful and weak. Cowardice. Weak and Afraid because you broke the law. The law s assumed all men must tell the truth.

TUCKER CARLSON'S HERITAGE FOUNDATION SPEECH 4/22/23

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5aaMZMlktwWL/

