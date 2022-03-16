© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under [Bidan]'s Influence
Follow
0
Share
Report
188 views • March 16, 2022
Price Hike Propaganda
* Biden and Putin are using similar tactics to hide the truth.
* Not even Joe’s propaganda is made in America.
* The similarity between American left-wing ideology and Russian statism is striking.
* Why is Team Biden mimicking Putin’s propaganda style — and seeking ways to silence free speech?
* What are they afraid of?
The full versions of these segments are linked below.
The Five | Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300785663001
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300798750001
* Biden and Putin are using similar tactics to hide the truth.
* Not even Joe’s propaganda is made in America.
* The similarity between American left-wing ideology and Russian statism is striking.
* Why is Team Biden mimicking Putin’s propaganda style — and seeking ways to silence free speech?
* What are they afraid of?
The full versions of these segments are linked below.
The Five | Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300785663001
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300798750001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.