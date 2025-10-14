The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #14-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT14 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Here in chapter 14, Paul shows us about personal responsibility in the life of the Christian, and the necessity for Christians to endeavor to live with each other. He says “Let us therefore follow after the things which make for peace, and things wherewith one may edify another.” Christians in 2025, most of whom are at each other’s throats, would do well to heed Paul’s words.