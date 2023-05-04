‘Dark Future’ Decoded: What’s NEXT in Our Dystopian NIGHTMARE | GLENN BECK

GLENN BECK | ‘Dark Future’ Decoded: What’s NEXT in Our Dystopian NIGHTMARE | Ep 274In 2012 Glenn wrote a book called “Agenda 21.” It was a fictional look at the dystopian nightmare the United Nations' REAL Agenda 21 would bring. But Agenda 21 then became Agenda 2030, and collaboration from corporate elites morphed it into the Great Reset.

The dystopian hellscape Glenn described — the authoritarian surveillance state, dwindling property ownership, restricted food production, and society’s transformation — is no longer fiction. The establishment seized control of energy, agriculture, and transportation. The Pentagon cheered Tucker Carlson’s Fox separation after he called out corruption, and ESG scores and Big Tech are censoring the rest of us.

Public/private partnerships between big banks, corporations like Google and Facebook, universities, and agencies like the FBI and CIA are pushing us toward Agenda 21.

But how did we get here? Glenn will outline on the chalkboard where exactly we’re at on this dystopian timeline, and — like the title of his NEXT book in the Great Reset series — he’ll show you our “Dark Future.”





