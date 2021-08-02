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Irish Opposition Leader: Monetary Vision
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0 view • August 02, 2021
This is a clip featuring Justin Barrett, the leader of the National Party of Ireland. He's the only leader of a political party who opposes mass immigration, Covid lockdowns and the monetary system being controlled by globalist bankers who have no love for Ireland or any other Western nation either.
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