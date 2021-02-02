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JFK JR. & TRUMP - ALIVE AND ON THE WAY BACK? DEEP DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Jeff Daugherty
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452 views • February 02, 2021
Shared information with appreciation to Jeffrey Daugherty.
HAS JEFFREY LOST IT? OR HAS HE CRACKED THE CODE?
Help Jeffrey spread the messagge of UNindoctrination: paypal.me/JeffreyDaugherty
Jeffrey Daugherty, The Christian Whistleblower, 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of over 100,000 hours biblical study (heard on Coast To Coast AM),
WARNING: Information here may CRASH your paradigm, cause SEVERE cognitive dissonance, and break Spiritual Stockholm Syndrome.
Jeffrey Daugherty, former 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of the US Air Force and 100,000+ hours of study (author of Apostle Paul Antichrist) asks the questions that others dare not.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1x-rH23bfA&;ab_channel=JeffreyDaugherty
HAS JEFFREY LOST IT? OR HAS HE CRACKED THE CODE?
Help Jeffrey spread the messagge of UNindoctrination: paypal.me/JeffreyDaugherty
Jeffrey Daugherty, The Christian Whistleblower, 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of over 100,000 hours biblical study (heard on Coast To Coast AM),
WARNING: Information here may CRASH your paradigm, cause SEVERE cognitive dissonance, and break Spiritual Stockholm Syndrome.
Jeffrey Daugherty, former 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of the US Air Force and 100,000+ hours of study (author of Apostle Paul Antichrist) asks the questions that others dare not.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1x-rH23bfA&;ab_channel=JeffreyDaugherty
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