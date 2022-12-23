In a new video, medical doctor Sam Bailey explains what a virus is and what it isn’t. She is the bestselling coauthor of Virus Mania, showing how virus fearmongering is unfounded and that virus mayhem ignores basic scientific facts.

That was the impetus of this video, where she takes up the challenge to create a one-stop video that exposes the truth about viruses.

Dr. Bailey gets right to the point by noting that no matter how many videos, articles, and books refute the existence of “viruses”, she still gets questioned with, “but, what about [insert virus name here]”?

Dr. Bailey fills in the holes for those still hanging on to the virus theory. From the Tobacco Mosaic Disease to the present COVID misinformation, Dr. Bailey explains the reasons most people are confused.

This concise video digs into the tricks that modern medical professionals and drug companies have used in labs to make claims that haven’t been shown. In fact, the existence, the pathogenicity, and the deadly effects of viruses have never been proven.

The alleged viruses can also be seen as particles produced by the cells themselves as a consequence of certain stress factors such as pharmaceuticals, lifestyle drugs, pesticides, heavy metals, pollution, malnutrition, and stress.

Source: https://principia-scientific.com/the-explosive-truth-about-viruses/

