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Asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks -- Dr. Fauci
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14 views • December 30, 2020
Asymptomatic Transmission Has Never Been the Driver of Outbreaks -- Dr. Fauci
"In all the history of respiratory-born viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks."
"The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person."
"An epidemic is not driven by asymptomatics carriers."
-- Dr. Fauci in his own words.
Yet, economy-destroying restrictions continue to be enforced...
"In all the history of respiratory-born viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks."
"The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person."
"An epidemic is not driven by asymptomatics carriers."
-- Dr. Fauci in his own words.
Yet, economy-destroying restrictions continue to be enforced...
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