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Trump's Response on Vaccine Passports - Big Pharma Funding - Just Another Puppet
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90 views • August 22, 2021
Much of the information presented in this video was first reported by An0maly:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yi2SDYsnwrWe/
Be sure to subscribe to his channel!
At what point will people hold Trump accountable for is actions? He is no different than any other political puppet controlled by big pharma.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yi2SDYsnwrWe/
Be sure to subscribe to his channel!
At what point will people hold Trump accountable for is actions? He is no different than any other political puppet controlled by big pharma.
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