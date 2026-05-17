ALEX JONES [2 of 2] Sunday 5/17/26 • WTF? CUBA SET TO LAUNCH ATTACKS ON US, News, Reports & Analysis • Alex Jones Network

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TOTAL WAR RED ALERT! NUKE REACTOR ON FIRE IN UAE, ISRAEL’S BIGGEST MISSILE FACTORY EXPLODES IN MUSHROOM CLOUD, OVER 600 DRONES DEVASTATE MOSCOW AS WWIII ACCELERATES, PLUS TRUMP PREPARES OPERATION NORTHWOODS 2.0, CLAIMS CUBA SET TO LAUNCH ATTACKS ON US!
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