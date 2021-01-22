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Sapphire Storm Soap! How to make soap, cold process soap, artisan soap bars
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40 views • January 22, 2021
Welcome to Cabbage Patch Soap! In this video I'm making Sapphire Storm soap, it smells smooth, spicy, and a little woodsy! This soap is made with vegetable oils, fragrance, and mica. Making your own soap is an important part of ensuring you always have necessitites on hand, especially if your skin doesn't like store-bought detergent-filled soaps. You can easily transport bar soaps on camping trips and airplanes, and they have a very long shelf life.
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