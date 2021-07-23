Chuck Middleton: Psychological warfare; Neuro-Linguistic Programming through the Media [22.07.2021]

Notice! Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)Pinned by chuck middletonJanusz Kowalskii - 2 hours ago25 important questions related to our reality:1.If there is a pandemic why we don't hear constant ambulance sirens during the day and night?2.If there is a pandemic why undertakers say business is under normal or less than usual?3.If there is a pandemic why we don't see endless queues at the cemeteries or crematories?4.If there is a pandemic why the statistics saying the death rate was in the normal parameters in the last year?5.If there is a pandemic why the normal influenza deaths nearly disappeared?6.If there is a pandemic why if the 1st lockdown worked why we do it again?7.If there is a pandemic why if the 1st lockdown didn't work why we do the same thing again?Definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.8.If there is a pandemic why the government listens only to their own very small panel of experts and refuses listening to the vast majority of doctors, nurses and health experts?9.If there is a pandemic why do we see scenes of pandemonium in TV in hospitals when in reality hospitals are nearly empty?10.If there is a pandemic why thousands of nurses are out of work?11.If there is a pandemic and started in 2019 how did all of the governments around the world ordered and delivered CONvid-1984 PCR tests kits the year before in 2018?12.If there is a pandemic and used and discarded masks could be highly contagious then why do we see thousands of them littering the streets in country side?13.If there is a pandemic (global) why the rules and regulations differ greatly from city to city and country to country?14.If there is a pandemic and CONvid-1984 does not affect children why the schools are closed?15.If there is a pandemic and masks work why didn't we use them each year for the flu?16.If there is a pandemic why we have never seen people killed and dying on the streets by CONvid-1984?17.If there is a pandemic and we should avoid crowd of people why the supermarkets which can hold hundreds of people are open and your corner shop which can fit 3 people have to be closed?18.If there is a pandemic why is the government calling positive PCT test cases and not just positive result?19.If there is a pandemic why has the BBC and all other media including CNN fail to tell you that WHO has published the update saying PCR tests are unreliable and should not be used?20.If there is a pandemic if the cough or sneeze droplets can carry out up to 30 feet why we are social distancing only 6 feet?21.If there is a pandemic why are you ok with rubbing poison into your skin 10 times a day (cleaning hands with chemicals)?22.If there is a pandemic why do we need experimental DNA changing "vaccine" for a virus with 99.97% recovery rate?23.If there is a pandemic and vaccine works you can still catch and transmit disease after you get the vaccine?24.If there is a pandemic and you had your vaccine jab why do you need still wear mask and social distance?25.If there is a pandemic answer a question yourself: how many people you personally know who have died from CONvid-1984 and then compare that number with how many people you know who had vaccine damaged family members?If you don't like censorship... on this platform you shouldJoin a platform that is not censored. Videos cannot be deleted as the platform is based on blockchain.Join Odysee - LBRY/LBC (cryptocurrency) is earned just for watching content, subscribing, sharing etc.A while ago LBC was worth 0.00009 cent. Currently 0.25 centSignup by link:odysee.com/$/invite/@januszkowalskii1979:eThanks to this, you will get 3 LBRY coins immediately at the beginning thanks to the creation of an account via the link I provided.To get 3 LBRY coins at once, use @januszkowalskii1979 as a referrer (copy & paste - the easiest way).You may have to wait a while for account verification.You need confirm the registration, etc. - a simple procedure.416 views Jul 22, 2021chuck middleton5.41K subscribers