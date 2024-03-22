Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: STAGED SCRIPT FOR OCTOBER SURPRISE!
channel image
High Hopes
3118 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
254 views
Published 15 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


March 21, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE


SACR: COVER FOR NEXT FBI NATIONWIDE J-6?

SERCO: CORPORATE SECRET GLOBAL SERPENT!

BLANTIFA, TENNESEE, KYLE AND CHEM-TRAILS!

COUP CONSPIRATORS CON CHRISTIAN CODE CULT!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kn9s2-breaking-staged-script-for-october-surprise.html

Keywords
chemtrailsfbichristianglobalcouptennesseesecretserpentcoverstagedconspiratorsscriptcorporatekyleoctobercodeconsercosurprisenationwidejeffrey pratherprather pointblantifaj6sacr

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket