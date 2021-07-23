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THE NAZIS AND THE PALESTINIAN MOVEMENT
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35 views • July 23, 2021
Posted 28January2015 TWAINCOMPANY:
Documentation: hirhome.com/israel/nazis_palestinians.htm
All book chapters and videos: hirhome.com/colapso/colapso.htm
Traces the history of PLO/Fatah, now better known as the 'Palestinian Authority,' the organization that will govern a future Palestinian State. The video shows how PLO/Fatah emerged from the German Nazi Final Solution. Hajj Amin al Husseini, father of the Palestinian Movement, creator of Fatah, and mentor to Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas, was co-director with Adolf Eichmann of the death camp system that exterminated between 5 and 6 million European Jews in WWII.
Hitler, Nazi Germany, Israel, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini, Hamas, Fatah, Yasser Arafat, BDS, Terror,
Documentation: hirhome.com/israel/nazis_palestinians.htm
All book chapters and videos: hirhome.com/colapso/colapso.htm
Traces the history of PLO/Fatah, now better known as the 'Palestinian Authority,' the organization that will govern a future Palestinian State. The video shows how PLO/Fatah emerged from the German Nazi Final Solution. Hajj Amin al Husseini, father of the Palestinian Movement, creator of Fatah, and mentor to Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas, was co-director with Adolf Eichmann of the death camp system that exterminated between 5 and 6 million European Jews in WWII.
Hitler, Nazi Germany, Israel, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini, Hamas, Fatah, Yasser Arafat, BDS, Terror,
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