Smollett's Guilty Verdict & Assange's U.S. Extradition

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Today on Judging Fredom, Judge Andrew Napolitano has opinions on two trending headlines: Jussie Smollett's guilty verdict and Julian Assange's U.S. Extradition.
Jussie Smollett’s conviction Thursday for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over. The Judge breaks it all down.
A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on spying charges by overturning a lower court decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America. The Judge details why that's the wrong move.
#JussieSmollett #JulianAssange #JudgeNapolitano