The Lords Prayer as a Divine Contract

📺 What if the Lord’s Prayer is more than a model of devotion—what if it’s a legally binding petition in a divine courtroom?

In this powerful episode of The Last Christian Radio Show, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton unveil the Lord’s Prayer as a structured, covenantal contract between God and His people. Drawing from Scripture, ancient covenant practices, and the teachings of Jesus Himself, this show redefines prayer as legal access to the promises of God—enforceable by His Word and sealed in the blood of Christ.

🔹 Discover how each phrase in the Lord’s Prayer aligns with the language of legal petitions and covenant enforcement.

🔹 See how “Give us this day our daily bread” is not begging—but invoking your legal right to provision.

🔹 Understand why calling God “Father” is more than emotional—it's a declaration of your covenant identity as an heir.

🔹 Explore generational contracts stretching from Adam to Christ—fulfilled in the New Covenant.

With supporting verses from Genesis to Revelation, and visual parallels to ancient suzerain treaties, this episode is a must-hear for anyone who desires to pray with clarity, authority, and divine alignment.

📖 “Come boldly before the throne…” (Hebrews 4:16) — not as beggars, but as heirs under contract.

🎧 Don’t miss this eye-opening look at The Lord’s Prayer as a Divine Contract — only on The Last Christian.

👉 Tune in and learn more at www.lastchristian.net

A Few Supporting Verses For Those wishing to explore them:





1. "Our Father who art in heaven"

Covenantal Identity & Access

📜 Romans 8:15

“You have received the Spirit of adoption, by whom we cry, ‘Abba, Father.’”

📜 Galatians 4:6

“God has sent the Spirit of His Son into our hearts, crying, ‘Abba! Father!’”

📜 Hebrews 10:19

“Having boldness to enter into the Holiest by the blood of Jesus…”

________________________________________

2. "Hallowed be Thy name"

Reverence for God’s Covenant Name

📜 Psalm 111:9

“Holy and awesome is His name.”

📜 Ezekiel 36:23

“I will sanctify My great name... and the nations shall know that I am the Lord.”

📜 Malachi 1:11

“My name will be great among the nations…”

________________________________________

3. "Thy kingdom come"

Appeal for the Dominion of the Covenant King

📜 Daniel 2:44

“The God of heaven will set up a kingdom which shall never be destroyed…”

📜 Revelation 11:15

“The kingdoms of this world have become the kingdom of our Lord and of His Christ…”

📜 Matthew 6:33

“Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness…”

________________________________________

4. "Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven"

Submission to God’s Covenant Terms and Decrees

📜 Psalm 40:8

“I delight to do Your will, O my God, and Your law is within my heart.”

📜 Romans 12:2

“Be transformed… to prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”

📜 Isaiah 55:11

“My word… shall accomplish what I please, and prosper in the thing for which I sent it.”

________________________________________

5. "Give us this day our daily bread"

Legal Petition for Covenant Provision

📜 Exodus 16:4

“I will rain bread from heaven for you…”

📜 Philippians 4:19

“My God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory…”

📜 Matthew 6:31–32

“Your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things.”

________________________________________

6. "Forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors"

Mutual Terms of Mercy Within the Covenant

📜 Matthew 18:35

“So also My heavenly Father will do to you, if you do not forgive…”

📜 Psalm 103:10–12

“He has not dealt with us according to our sins… as far as the east is from the west…”

📜 Ephesians 4:32

“Forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.”

________________________________________

7. "Lead us not into temptation"

Covenantal Protection from Deception and Testing

📜 1 Corinthians 10:13

“God… will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able…”

📜 Psalm 91:3, 11

“He will deliver you from the snare… He will command His angels concerning you.”

📜 James 1:13

“Let no one say when he is tempted, ‘I am tempted by God.’”

________________________________________

8. "But deliver us from evil"

Legal Appeal for Rescue from the Enemy

📜 2 Thessalonians 3:3

“The Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you from the evil one.”

📜 Psalm 140:1

“Deliver me, O Lord, from evil men…”

📜 John 17:15 (Jesus praying)

“I do not ask You to take them out of the world, but to keep them from the evil one.”