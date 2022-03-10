"Voices"-2015 Donbass by Sara Reginella

Eyewitness account of Donbass in 2015 and the effect the sanctions on Russia had on Italy. Sara Reginella wrote a book about Ukraine and made two documentaries, She is a psychiatrist, writer and filmmaker.She uploaded this video in 2015 and we can see how YouTube's algorithmic censorship has only allowed 701 views. We have had similar issues with YouTube with our original channel (2009) before they deleted it. Views were high and then mysteriously dropped. People emailing us that our video was not available in certain countries or states in America, etc.. You tube did bring back our second channel but it's only a small remnant of what we had and they keep deleting videos from it because of "violation of community standards" or some other BS. As popular as the subject of Ukraine has become she only gets 701 views? Russell Bentley's Donbass channel was recently deleted. Will she be next?"“Voices - Voci”. Italy – Donbass (English subtitles)"