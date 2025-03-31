❗️If US makes a mistake on Iran’s nuclear issue, we will be FORCED to move towards nuclear weapons — advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Larijani

Iran lodges UN complaint over Trump’s ‘reckless, belligerent’ statements

Threatens swift retaliation against ‘any act of aggression by US or Israeli’

Iran has issued an official warning to Washington against any aggression amid rising regional tensions - PressTV

Allies BLOCK Trump bombing Iran — AZ Intel

Saudi, Kuwait and Qatar 'secretly tell Tehran' won't let Pentagon use air bases