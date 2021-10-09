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Dr. Yan: How China Purposely Released SARS-Cov-2
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
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11456 views • October 09, 2021
You will never forget this heroic woman or her interview. Unbelievably courageous Chinese physician and virus researcher Li-Meng Yan escaped China to tell America and the world the truth about COVID-19. She describes how China began using the World Health Organization--WHO-- as a front group in 2005, how they corrupted American scientists, and how they used COVID-19 as a weapon of "unrestricted biowarfare." She makes some of the deepest insider disclosures ever made on the Chinese Communist Party and its inhuman planning and practices around COVID-19, all with the aim of taking down America--a goal they now celebrate as having achieved. One of our most important interviews ever.

Our book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, identifies China as one of the primary predators of America-- American ideals, values, morals, freedom, and patriotism. It also documents China's collusion with so many other major billionaires intent on destroying America and taking over control. Deeply documented and available now everywhere online, through Amazon and other outlets, as kindle or paperback.
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vaccineschinapandemicbiowarfarecovid-19sars-cov-2li-meng yanpeter breggin md
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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