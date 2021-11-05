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Why Civilizations Rise and Fall | Michael Woodley of Menie and Stefan Molyneux
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20 views • November 05, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3529/why-civilizations-rise-and-fall-michael-woodley-of-menie-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3529-why-civilizations-rise-and-fall-michael-woodley-of-menie-and-stefan-molyneux
Within academic circles there is continued debate as to whether humans are becoming more or less intelligent. Dr. Michael Woodley of Menie joins Stefan Molyneux to explain the the current trends in human intelligence, why the Flynn Effect is misleading, the importance of reaction time, trends in fertility rates and why civilizations rise and fall throughout human history.
Dr. Michael Woodley of Menie is a research fellow at Center Leo Apostel for Interdisciplinary Studies at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium and a scientist with Technische Universität Chemnitz. Dr. Woodley of Menie has published extensive research on cognitive abilities, reaction time, general intelligence and human personality.
Center Leo Apostel: http://www.fdrurl.com/Woodley-of-Menie
How cognitive genetic factors influence fertility outcomes: A meditational SEM analysis https://www.researchgate.net/publication/309343887_How_Cognitive_Genetic_Factors_Influence_Fertility_Outcomes_A_Mediational_SEM_Analysis
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3529/why-civilizations-rise-and-fall-michael-woodley-of-menie-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3529-why-civilizations-rise-and-fall-michael-woodley-of-menie-and-stefan-molyneux
Within academic circles there is continued debate as to whether humans are becoming more or less intelligent. Dr. Michael Woodley of Menie joins Stefan Molyneux to explain the the current trends in human intelligence, why the Flynn Effect is misleading, the importance of reaction time, trends in fertility rates and why civilizations rise and fall throughout human history.
Dr. Michael Woodley of Menie is a research fellow at Center Leo Apostel for Interdisciplinary Studies at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium and a scientist with Technische Universität Chemnitz. Dr. Woodley of Menie has published extensive research on cognitive abilities, reaction time, general intelligence and human personality.
Center Leo Apostel: http://www.fdrurl.com/Woodley-of-Menie
How cognitive genetic factors influence fertility outcomes: A meditational SEM analysis https://www.researchgate.net/publication/309343887_How_Cognitive_Genetic_Factors_Influence_Fertility_Outcomes_A_Mediational_SEM_Analysis
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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