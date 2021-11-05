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Why Civilizations Rise and Fall | Michael Woodley of Menie and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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20 views • November 05, 2021
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3529-why-civilizations-rise-and-fall-michael-woodley-of-menie-and-stefan-molyneux

Within academic circles there is continued debate as to whether humans are becoming more or less intelligent. Dr. Michael Woodley of Menie joins Stefan Molyneux to explain the the current trends in human intelligence, why the Flynn Effect is misleading, the importance of reaction time, trends in fertility rates and why civilizations rise and fall throughout human history.

Dr. Michael Woodley of Menie is a research fellow at Center Leo Apostel for Interdisciplinary Studies at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium and a scientist with Technische Universität Chemnitz. Dr. Woodley of Menie has published extensive research on cognitive abilities, reaction time, general intelligence and human personality.

Center Leo Apostel: http://www.fdrurl.com/Woodley-of-Menie

How cognitive genetic factors influence fertility outcomes: A meditational SEM analysis https://www.researchgate.net/publication/309343887_How_Cognitive_Genetic_Factors_Influence_Fertility_Outcomes_A_Mediational_SEM_Analysis

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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