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Tucker Carlson 1-6-21 (Was censored on YT)
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205 views • January 09, 2021
Drew Hernandez, Investigative Reporter, GOVT MUST INVESTIGATE THE MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD or the anger will never go away and half the population will always think Trump was cheated out of a 2nd term by a braindead corrupt China owned Joe Biden and Kamala. BECAUSE HE WAS!
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