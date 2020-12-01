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🍪🍪🍪🍪HOW TO make VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHIP almond COOKIES | Berkeley Chefs
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32 views • December 01, 2020
Hi and welcome back! Today Elisha Berkeley will be showing you how to make Chocolate Almond Cookie. Feel free to leave a comment on a cookie recipe of your own. If you've tried our almond chocolate cookie, let us know how was your experience. Thank you to all those viewer who continue to watch our videos and support us.
Link to join the Berkeley chefs mailing list :
https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
To Subscribe to our YouTube Channel Click Here :
https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Link to watch videos with Caleb Berkeley :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFTp1qRAEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFTp1qRAEg
Link to watch another chocolate chip recipe:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCIL6EIUDx8&;t=158s
Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-chocolate-chip-almond-cookies/
Thank you to all those viewers out there . Please leave a comment on what recipe that you would like us to make in the comment area . Thanks again!
Link to join the Berkeley chefs mailing list :
https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
To Subscribe to our YouTube Channel Click Here :
https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Link to watch videos with Caleb Berkeley :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFTp1qRAEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFTp1qRAEg
Link to watch another chocolate chip recipe:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCIL6EIUDx8&;t=158s
Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-chocolate-chip-almond-cookies/
Thank you to all those viewers out there . Please leave a comment on what recipe that you would like us to make in the comment area . Thanks again!
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