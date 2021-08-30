© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Larry Elder's Dark Secret
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • August 30, 2021
Sorry it took so long to get this on. We are having trouble being blocked on the internet. Not by Brighteon.
People in Oregon and California still need help. They have been going for months out of water. Please see the links below to donate.
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
People in Oregon and California still need help. They have been going for months out of water. Please see the links below to donate.
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.