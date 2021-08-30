BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Larry Elder's Dark Secret
AmericanPatriotNews
AmericanPatriotNews
44 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • August 30, 2021
Sorry it took so long to get this on. We are having trouble being blocked on the internet. Not by Brighteon.
People in Oregon and California still need help. They have been going for months out of water. Please see the links below to donate.

Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765

Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url

Where to find American Patriot News on video.

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321



Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.

Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0

Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News

On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News

Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r

Radio Public:

https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
Keywords
californiawhitegovernorrepublicansupremacyelderlarryklannewsome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
Florida Takes ChatGPT Battle to Court with Push for Mandatory Age Checks

Florida Takes ChatGPT Battle to Court with Push for Mandatory Age Checks

Douglas Harrington
EU Piracy Watch List Submissions Target yt-dlp and VPN Providers

EU Piracy Watch List Submissions Target yt-dlp and VPN Providers

Morgan S. Verity
The AI accord: A hollow promise or a meaningful first step?

The AI accord: A hollow promise or a meaningful first step?

Patrick Lewis
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy